SCOTUS tosses out Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Friday rejected President Joe Biden ’s plan to forgive millions of student loans, ruling the nation’s chief executive did not have the legal authority to waive more than $400 billion owed to the government.

Advocates for student loan forgiveness gather outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 30, 2023. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Biden administration had asserted its right to cancel the student loans as part of its emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By a 6-3 vote, the court’s conservatives said that only Congress could authorize such a large-scale cancellation of government-provided loans, and it had not done so.

Following the ruling on Biden’s student debt relief program, Joseph Geevarghese, the Executive Director of Our Revolution, said in a statement: "Today’s Supreme Court decision is a slap in the face for the 40 million working Americans who are being financially victimized by Wall Street’s predatory student loan schemes.

"But President Biden doesn’t have to let the pro-corporate majority on the Court get the last word. That’s why Our Revolution is calling on the President to immediately implement 'Plan B' and invoke his power to deliver student debt relief under the Higher Education Act.

"President Biden won the presidency on a promise to ease the burden of college debt, and 40 million Americans are still counting on him to do everything in his power to deliver," Geevarghese said.



The heavy burden of student loans had become a major issue for Democrats.

As a candidate in 2020, Biden promised to forgive up to $10,000 in student loans for many young borrowers, but he did not seek legislation from Congress when it was under Democratic control.