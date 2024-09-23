Biden and Harris meet UAE leader for talks on crises in Middle East and Sudan

Washington DC - US President Joe Biden met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday for talks on conflicts in the Middle East and Sudan – despite concerns over the Gulf power's own role in the Sudan conflict.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is also meeting the Emirati leader at the White House, the first-ever such visit to Washington by a president of the oil-rich monarchy.



Biden (81), who is in his final months as president, said after shaking hands with Sheikh Mohamed that they were going to "discuss our efforts to end the war in Gaza and a number of issues."

He said he had been briefed on developments in Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds had killed 356 people, and that he was "working to de-escalate" the situation.

Biden also hailed relations with the UAE, describing it as a "nation of trailblazers, always looking to the future, always making big bets" and saying it was about to become a "major defense partner" of the United States.

But in his opening remarks, Biden made no mention of Sudan, despite having called in recent days for an end to the brutal civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Sudanese army has repeatedly accused the UAE of backing the RSF, which the US accuses of carrying out crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing centered in the war-scarred Darfur region.