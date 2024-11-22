Biden backs Israel despite ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes

US President Joe Biden gave his unconditional backing to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted for alleged war crimes. © REUTERS

"Whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas," Biden said after the international tribunal issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

"We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security," the president declared, without addressing the substance of the ruling.

In an earlier statement, the White House said it "fundamentally rejects" the calls for arrests.

There was also no mention of an ICC arrest warrant also issued for Mohammed Deif, the military chief of Hamas.

Mike Waltz, the incoming national security advisor under US president-elect Donald Trump's administration, defended Israel and promised a "strong response."

His comments reflected the Republican stance, with some calling for the Senate to sanction the ICC or even threatening military aggression.

The court counts 124 national members who are obliged to arrest individuals subject to warrants. Neither the US nor Israel are among them and both have rejected its jurisdiction, but the Biden administration has been eager to praise its work when it is directed at Washington's adversaries, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.