Biden beats Trump in a Fox News poll as new GOP challengers emerge

Washington DC - As the 2024 presidential race heats up, a recent right-wing poll has Joe Biden beating out Donald Trump while other GOP opponents present a new challenge.

A poll from Fox News shows President Joe Biden beating Republican front-runner Donald Trump in the 2024 race, but losing to other GOP candidates. © Collage: Olivier Douliery / AFP & Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A poll released by Fox News this week shows some interesting revelations like how, if those polled were to vote between the two right now, Biden would come out on top at 49%.

Trump still leads by a large margin within the Republican primaries but compared with results from the same poll conducted in September, some of his challengers have seen bumps – most notably Nikki Haley, who managed to double her support to 10%.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott were the only two Republican candidates that dropped.

Trump, who is facing 91 criminal charges as he runs, has a strong hold on the party and his MAGA base but it will be harder to sell the idea of voting for a criminal to independent and Democratic voters.

The biggest twist comes as both Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has trailed Trump in second since the beginning, had more than enough votes to beat Biden (by four and two points respectively.) The biggest factors to their recent bumps probably come from the strong performances both delivered at last month's GOP debate.