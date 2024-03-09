Biden blasts trump for meeting with illiberal Hungarian PM seeking "dictatorship"

Delaware County, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump on Friday for meeting Viktor Orban, saying the Hungarian prime minister was "looking for dictatorship."

Orban traveled to Florida on Friday to meet his "good friend" Trump. He has frequently expressed hope for the Republican's return to power.



"You know who he's meeting with today, down in Mar-a-Lago?" Democrat Biden told supporters in a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, fresh off his State of the Union address.

"Orban of Hungary, who stated flatly he doesn't think democracy works and is looking for dictatorship."

He added: "I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it."

Biden referred to the Orban meeting immediately after blasting Trump for having encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade NATO countries that did not pay their financial dues.