Biden campaign banks on abortion question in Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona - Joe Biden 's campaign is leaning heavily on the issue of abortion rights in America ahead of the 2024 presidential election against the anti-abortion-leaning Donald Trump .

Volunteer canvassers Liz Grumbach (c.) and Patricia Jones (r.) meet Lucy Meyer (l.) who signs a petition outside her home in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday as the volunteers go door-to-door for signatures to get the petition for the Arizona Abortion Access Act onto the November 2024 ballot for voters to decide. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

When two volunteers from the Biden-Harris presidential campaign knocked on Davine Cortez's door in Arizona, the businesswoman – who is not usually interested in politics – was hesitant to talk to them.



But when she realized they were collecting signatures to protect the right to abortion in the southwestern state, Cortez opened the front door wide.

"I'll sign, of course!" she said.

The 50-year-old from Phoenix even grabbed a handful of pens to give to the volunteers.

"Take these, take these, so that more people can sign," she said.

The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated an 1864 law that almost completely restricts access to abortion in the swing state – which was fiercely contested in 2016 and 2020 – with no exceptions for rape or incest.

That decision has pulled the issue to the forefront of the 2024 presidential campaign once again, as Democratic President Joe Biden positions himself as an unwavering defender of reproductive rights after the US Supreme Court – many members of which were appointed by his Republican opponent Donald Trump – overturned Roe v Wade in 2022.

"Women need to have abortions [due to] different situations," Cortez told AFP.

"To take away those rights is taking away a human right," she added.

"Nobody should ever tell us what to do with our bodies. That includes abortion, vaccines – anything," she said, signing the campaign petition.