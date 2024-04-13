Kamala Harris bashes Donald Trump over abortion bans: "Architect of crisis"

Tucson, Arizona - Days after Arizona became the latest state to declare almost all abortions illegal, Vice President Kamala Harris told a rally the ex-president was the architect of the ban, and warned worse was to come if he wins the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris called ex-president Donald Trump the "architect" of abortion bans spreading from state to state in the US. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

"Here's what a second Trump term looks like: more bans, more suffering, and less freedom," Harris told supporters in Tucson.



"Just like he did in Arizona, he basically wants to take America back to the 1800s."

"But we are not going to let that happen because here's the deal: This is 2024, not the 1800s. And we're not going back."

Harris was in the battleground southwestern state just days after its right-wing supreme court rolled back reproductive rights to the Civil War era, saying an 1864 ban on abortion was valid.

The ruling, which rendered almost all pregnancy terminations illegal with no exceptions for rape or incest, made Arizona the latest state to severely limit the procedure.

It's the latest fall out from the 2022 US Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v Wade, the decades-old federal guarantee of abortion rights.

While state-level bans are popular with the evangelical wing of the Republican Party and with some of their elected representatives, a majority of the electorate disapproves and has voted to enshrine rights even in conservative states like Kansas.