Democrats target abortion crisis as Kamala Harris campaigns in Arizona

Tucson, Arizona - Democrats were set to hammer Donald Trump Friday on the divisive issue of abortion , calling him the "architect" of a US healthcare crisis, as the party sees an opening with voters ahead of the November presidential election.

Democrats are focusing on reproductive rights amid increasing abortion bans in the US and the forthcoming presidential election. © Jose Luis Magana / AFP

Vice President Kamala Harris was due to campaign in the battleground of Arizona just days after that southwestern state's conservative supreme court rolled back reproductive rights to the Civil War era, saying an 1864 ban on abortion was valid.

The ruling, which rendered almost all pregnancy terminations illegal with no exceptions for rape or incest, made Arizona the latest state to severely limit the procedure.

That comes after the US Supreme Court – with a conservative majority thanks to three Trump appointments – overturned a decades-old national right to choose.

"We all must understand who is to blame," Harris is expected to say at a campaign event in Tucson.

"It is Donald Trump who, during his campaign in 2016, said women should be punished for seeking an abortion," she was to say. "Donald Trump is the architect of this health-care crisis. And that's not a fact he hides. In fact, he brags about it."

While a clear majority of Americans support abortion rights, many Republicans, particularly religious conservatives, see banning it across the US as a top priority.