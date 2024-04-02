Biden slams "outrageous" ruling on six-week abortion ban in Florida

Washington, DC - President Joe Biden criticized Tuesday an "outrageous" Florida Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for a six-week abortion ban, seizing on an issue that the Democrat hopes could boost his re-election chances.

The decision by the southern state's conservative-dominated court on Monday threw Florida into the heart of an increasingly bitter nationwide fight over reproductive rights ahead of November's US presidential election.



"Yesterday's extreme decision puts desperately needed medical care even further out of reach for millions of women in Florida and across the South," Biden said in a statement.

Biden said the court's decision was set to trigger a Republican-backed law slashing the current limit of 15 weeks to six "before many [women] even know they are pregnant."

"It is outrageous," he said.

Biden's Democrats are championing the issue of reproductive rights ahead of November's rematch with Republican former president Donald Trump, seeing it as a potential vote-winner.

The conservative-majority US Supreme Court, which includes three Trump nominees, overturned the federal right to abortion in June 2022 and left it up to individual states to decide the issue.

Vice President Kamala Harris – who has led a nationwide tour to highlight the abortion issue – accused hard-right populist Trump of seeking a ban across the United States.

"Donald Trump created this health care crisis, and he has no plans to stop now," she said in a statement. "If Donald Trump has his way, he'll gut abortion care in every state across the country."

The Florida decision on Monday, meanwhile, came at the same time as the court also allowed an abortion rights amendment to appear on the ballot in November.