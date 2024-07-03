Biden gives explanation for debate disaster as White House scrambles to contain fallout

Washington DC - Democrats shocked by Joe Biden 's dismal debate performance are urging the president to be transparent about his mental fitness as he faced the first call from his own side to drop out of the election.

President Joe Biden blamed his disastrous debate performance on exhaustion caused by international travel. © REUTERS

Many supporters have expressed growing doubts about the 81-year-old's candidacy after last week's disastrous showdown with Donald Trump, when Biden repeatedly stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought.



Congressman Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic lawmaker to publicly call on Biden to make way for another candidate, saying he was hopeful the president would "make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw."

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted it was "legitimate" to ask whether Biden's debate disaster was indicative of a deeper problem rather than a one-off.

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse told WPRI-TV he was "pretty horrified" by the president's performance during the 90-minute CNN match-up, watched by more than 50 million Americans.

And Jared Golden, a vulnerable Democrat in a conservative-leaning House district, raised eyebrows with an op-ed in his local paper in Maine in which he said Biden's poor showing "was not a surprise."

"The outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: while I don't plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win," he wrote.