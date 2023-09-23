Biden gives UAW strike a big boost after responding to picket line invitation

Washington DC - President Joe Biden announced Friday he will travel to Michigan next week to show support for striking auto workers, a visit coming on the eve of a similar trip by his 2024 election challenger Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden will visit the UAW picket lines as auto workers continue their historic strike against the Big Three US carmakers. © Collage: REUTERS

"Tuesday, I'll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create," Biden said on X, the site formerly called Twitter.



"It's time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs."

Biden's announcement came not long after the UAW extended a direct invitation to the president, having extended the strike on Friday to 38 parts and distribution centers owned by General Motors and Stellantis.

The day after Biden's stopover, Donald Trump, who is likely to face him for an election rematch next year, will also visit the strikers.

Reacting to Biden's announcement, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller said on X that the president was making "nothing more than a cheap photo op."

"The only reason Biden is going to Michigan on Tuesday is because President Trump announced he is going on Wednesday," Miller added.