Trump request tossed out as appeals court rules on gag order in election subversion trial

Washington DC - A federal appeals court rejected a request from Donald Trump and his legal team to reconsider overturning a gag order placed in his 2020 election subversion trial.

According to CNN, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling on Tuesday, without including any statements or arguments from the judges.

The ruling comes after the three judges on the panel – Patricia Millett, Nina Pillard, and Bradley Garcia – unanimously decided last month to uphold the gag order.

Trump was indicted for his involvement in an alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which led to the violent January 6, 2021 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

As the former president faces 91 criminal charges and other legal issues while also running for re-election, he consistently uses his Truth Social platform to insult and attack those involved in these cases.

The gag order, which was issued case by Judge Tanya Chutkan last October, barred Trump from publicly attacking court staff or potential witnesses in the trial.