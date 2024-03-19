Biden takes aim at Trump in latest campaign push: "This guy despises Latinos"

Las Vegas, Nevada - President Joe Biden accused election rival Donald Trump of despising Latinos as the incumbent tried Tuesday to shore up support from a crucial demographic in the battleground states of Nevada and Arizona.

President Biden traveled to Nevada in his latest push to win over Latino voters. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Polls show the historically Democratic Latino community is increasingly leaning towards Republican Trump, spelling trouble for Biden in swing states that he narrowly won in 2020 and needs again in November to secure a second term.

"I mean, this guy despises Latinos," Biden told Spanish-language broadcaster Univision in an interview broadcast Tuesday.

He highlighted former President Trump's repeated use of anti-immigrant rhetoric, such as describing migrants as "poisoning the blood of the country" and planning mass deportations if elected.

"Latinos were essential to my win in 2020, and they'll be again essential," added Biden. "I'm working hard to earn their vote."

During his three-day swing west, which began Tuesday in Nevada, Biden was due to launch a special campaign called "Latinos con Biden-Harris" – Latinos with Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris – featuring a major television ad drive.

The 81-year-old is also selling his economic record and highlighting issues such as abortion and immigration, which Democrats believe are important to Latino voters.

"The Latino vote was critical to the president's victory in 2020, and 2024 will be no different," Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, said in a statement, accusing Trump of having an "anti-Latino agenda."

In Nevada Biden was traveling to the gambling capitals of Reno and Las Vegas for a campaign event and a speech on housing costs. He then flies to Phoenix, Arizona, for the Latino campaign launch on Tuesday night and a manufacturing announcement Wednesday.