Biden ramps up attacks on "convicted felon" Trump during Connecticut fundraiser

Greenwich, Connecticut - During a Monday fundraiser in Connecticut, Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump as a "convicted felon" seeking the US presidency for the first time in history.

President Joe Biden blasted his Republican rival Donald Trump as a "convicted felon" during a campaign fundraiser in Connecticut. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Biden (81) was using the description for the first time since Trump was convicted by a New York jury of covering up hush money payments to a porn star in a historic verdict.

"Folks, the campaign entered uncharted territory," Biden told donors in Greenwich. "For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency."

Biden said Trump's attacks on the justice system, with the Republican former president making unsupported allegations that the case was rigged, were more dangerous still.

"As disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice," Biden said.

The Democratic incumbent said Trump, whom he beat in the 2020 election, would pose a greater threat if he wins a second term.

"Something snapped in this guy for real" after 2020, said Biden. "It's literally driving him crazy."