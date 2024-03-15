Biden reacts to Chuck Schumer's speech calling for Israeli elections

Washington DC - President Joe Biden praised a speech by the US Senate leader urging new elections in Israel on Friday, saying many Americans shared concerns about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war .

President Joe Biden (r.) praised Friday a speech by US Senate leader Chuck Schumer (l.) urging new elections in Israel on Friday, saying that many Americans shared concerns about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war. © Collage: ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JIM WATSON / AFP

The call by Democratic Senate majority chief Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jewish American in history, was the most strident rebuke of Israel yet by a senior US official since Hamas's October 7 attacks.



"He made a good speech, and I think he expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans," Biden said when asked about the speech after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House.

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that Schumer had contacted his staff to say he was going to make the comments, and added that he was "not going to elaborate on the speech."

The Schumer speech came amid mounting pressure from Biden on Netanyahu to reduce the number of Palestinians being killed in Gaza, and to let more aid in as famine looms in the enclave.

"As a democracy, Israel has the right to choose its own leaders, and we should let the chips fall where they may. But the important thing is that Israelis are given a choice," said Schumer.

Schumer also said the Israeli leader was one of four "major obstacles" to peace alongside Hamas, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, and radical right-wing Israelis while accusing Netanyahu of surrounding himself with extremists.