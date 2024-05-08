Biden seeks gain from Trump's economic misfire at Wisconsin rally

Sturtevant, Wisconsin - President Joe Biden headed Wednesday to crucial battleground state Wisconsin to announce a $3.3 billion artificial intelligence datacenter – and draw contrasts with rival Donald Trump , whose promised mega-project at the same location fizzled.

Biden is to highlight a major investment by Microsoft in Racine, a city on the shores of Lake Michigan, as part of the president's plan of "growing the economy from the middle-out and bottom-up," the White House said.

It will be built right where the Republican tycoon had pledged with great fanfare to build a giant factory for Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn.

That project, touted as creating 13,000 jobs and which Trump declared would be the "eighth wonder of the world" during the site's inauguration in 2018, never materialized.

"Now Microsoft will build a new AI datacenter on the same land, powering industries of the future in Wisconsin," the White House said in a statement, adding that state residents were "left behind" when the Trump-hailed project was abandoned.

Biden, campaigning for re-election as he heads into a likely rematch against his Republican rival, will tout the Microsoft-linked AI datacenter that will create 2,300 union construction jobs, followed by 2,000 permanent jobs.