Joe Biden heats up re-election bid with swing state visits after feisty address

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden took his re-election message on the road to key swing states Friday, buoyed by a combative, well-received State of the Union address that savaged rival Donald Trump .

President Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Friday following his fiery State of the Union address. © REUTERS

Democrat Biden headed to Pennsylvania on Friday and will be in Georgia on Saturday as the campaign for November's White House rematch with Republican former president Trump starts in earnest.

Riding the momentum from his primetime speech, the 81-year-old Biden then heads to New Hampshire on Monday, Wisconsin on Wednesday, and Michigan on Thursday.

"President Biden hit a grand slam," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters flying with him to Philadelphia.

A pumped-up Biden on Thursday launched one of the most scorching addresses ever seen from the podium of the House of Representatives, transforming what used to be a somber set-piece occasion into a raucous political rally.

He repeatedly attacked Trump for "bowing down" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and being a threat to US democracy while assailing Republican lawmakers in the chamber as the former president's stooges.

The aim was also to ease the concerns of skeptical voters about his age, with America's oldest president bringing the fight in an energetic performance that saw him spar with Republicans in exchanges sprinkled with jokes.