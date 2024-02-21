Biden slammed for attending pro-Israel megadonor's fundraiser after vetoing Gaza ceasefire

Los Angeles, California - President Joe Biden sparked outrage for attending a campaign fundraiser organized by a pro-Israel megadonor just hours after his administration vetoed yet another UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza .

During his Tuesday speech, Biden slammed Donald Trump and the Republican Party for "dragging us back to the past and not leading us to the future." He also once again blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for opposition figure Alexei Navalny's death in an Arctic prison, according to Deadline.

The event took place at the LA home of Israeli-American media mogul Haim Saban, although the billionaire was not in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19. Tickets for the event ranged from $3,300 to $250,000.

Saban has a history of making big-money donations to pro-Israel Democrats. In 2022, he gave $1 million to United Democracy Project, a super PAC affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which is aiming to unseat the progressive congressional Squad this year.

IfNotNow, a Jewish group that has been vocal in support of Palestinian liberation, pointed out on X that Saban also has a track record of dangerous Islamophobic rhetoric.

The group shared a quote from Saban in a 2015 interview with TheWrap, in which he said, "I'm not suggesting we put Muslims through some kind of torture room to get them to admit they are or they're not terrorists. But I am saying we should have more scrutiny."