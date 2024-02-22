Biden reportedly met with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter

San Francisco, California - President Joe Biden said Thursday that he met privately in California with the widow and daughter of Russian Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last week in a Siberian prison colony.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the reported death of Alexei Navalny from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday in Washington, DC. © Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After meeting with Yulia and Dasha Navalnaya in San Francisco, Biden told reporters that the late opponent to President Vladimir Putin was "a man of incredible courage."



He said that Yulia Navalnaya and her daughter, who studies at Stanford University in California,

"are emulating that."

The widow is "going to continue the fight," he said.

"She's not giving up."

Biden also reaffirmed a plan to unveil sanctions on Friday, saying they would be "against Putin, who is responsible for his death."

A White House statement said that the US president had used his meeting behind closed doors to express "admiration for Alexei Navalny's extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia."

Biden "emphasized that Alexei's legacy will carry on through people across Russia and around the world mourning his loss and fighting for freedom, democracy and human rights."



Russian authorities announced on Friday that Navalny (47) had died suddenly in custody.