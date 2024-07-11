Biden suffers latest blow as Vermont Senator Peter Welch makes urgent call

Washington DC - A Democratic senator on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to ditch his reelection bid, capping a brutal day that saw mounting pressure from George Clooney and party heavyweight Nancy Pelosi.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch (r.) became the first Senate Democrat to publicly call on President Joe Biden to quit his re-election campaign. © Collage: REUTERS & ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As the 81-year-old tried to show his leadership credentials at a NATO summit in Washington, domestic calls have been growing for Biden to quit following his disastrous debate performance against Republican challenger Donald Trump.



At least eight House Democrats have openly called on Biden to not seek reelection, but Peter Welch of Vermont became the first in the Senate to explicitly do so as concerns rise over his age and fitness.

"For the good of the country, I'm calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race," he said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

Axios reported Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had also privately signaled to donors that he was open to replacing Biden on the Democratic ticket.

However, in a statement shared by his office Wednesday evening, Schumer said "I support President Biden and remain committed to ensuring Donald Trump is defeated in November."