Biden takes election duel with Trump to France on D-Day anniversary

Paris, France - Joe Biden headed for France on Tuesday to mark 80 years since the World War II D-Day landings and to paint America as a defender of democracy and international alliances – contrasting himself against election rival Donald Trump .

US President Joe Biden (r.) is welcomed by France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal upon arrival at Paris Orly airport as he travels to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. © REUTERS

"We are the world power," the 81-year-old Democrat said in an interview with Time magazine published Tuesday, laying out his vision of continued US leadership in the post-war international order.



Biden's trip comes as he eyes a rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump in November.

"I have a fundamentally different view than Mr. Trump has on a range of things," he said, adding that US security depended on its "alliances around the world."

"And he, Trump, wanted to just abandon them," added Biden, who has since touched down at Paris Orly airport and was welcomed by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Previewing Biden's trip, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said World War II "showed the world the value of strong alliances and partnerships," and added that Biden "has made revitalizing our relationships a key priority."

On Sunday, Biden will visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, where hundreds of US Marines who died in the bloody Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I are buried.



Trump called off a visit to the same cemetery in 2018 – officially because of bad weather. But the Atlantic magazine later reported that Trump was mainly concerned his hair would become disheveled in the rain.

Trump was also reported to have told senior staff members: "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers."