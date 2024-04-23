Biden trolls Lauren Boebert with "Dark Brandon" meme

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden was recently asked about MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert , and he used his meme alter ego to deliver a "dark" response.

While Biden might face concerns about his age, his sense of humor still seems to be intact!

The president recently did an interview with MeidasTouch reporter Jordy Meiselas, who brought up how Boebert ditched her 3rd Congressional District in Colorado after Biden paid a visit to the state late last year.

"Is that a coincidence, or 'Dark Brandon' at work?" Meiselas asked.

"That's classified," Biden responded with a laugh.

The "Dark Brandon" meme began as a way for far-right voters to make fun of Biden, but the president has repurposed it in recent years as an inside joke.

Last November, Biden held a fundraising event in Colorado where he criticized Republicans for opposing his Inflation Reduction Act – and specifically called out Boebert by name.

A month later, Boebert announced she would be seeking re-election in Colorado's 4th District. In doing so, she abandoned the 3rd District, which she has represented since 2021. The move has garnered heavy criticism, with some describing her as a "carpetbagger."

Nonetheless, Boebert managed to snag an endorsement last month from Biden's Republican challenger, Donald Trump.