Lauren Boebert gets huge endorsement from the MAGA king himself: Donald Trump
Palm Beach, Florida - Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently got a huge endorsement from the MAGA king himself: Donald J. Trump.
MAGA in da House!
On Saturday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to shout out a number of MAGA candidates running for election across the country, including Boebert, who he gave a "complete and total" endorsement to.
He praised Boebert for being "a proven conservative and effective leader," for fighting to impeach President Joe Biden, her staunch views on immigration, her defense of the Second Amendment, and her ability to "stand up to the radical Democrats who want to destroy our beautiful country."
His endorsement comes after Boebert announced in December she will be jumping ship from Colorado's 3rd District, which she has represented in Congress since 2021, for the more conservative 4th.
She has also been desperately trying to fix her public image, as she's been at the center of multiple personal scandals since last year. The most infamous was in September, when she and a date were kicked out of a musical for their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.
Nonetheless, as a proud self-described MAGA Republican, Boebert is the perfect fit for Trump's vision of American politics if he wins re-election.
Why did Donald Trump endorse Lauren Boebert?
Strangely, amid his Boebert endorsement, Trump also shared 19 other posts within the span of five minutes, where he similarly gave his "complete and total" endorsement to other MAGA politicians.
Trump is facing 91 criminal charges and a number of other legal issues while he runs for re-election. He has been making efforts to install more MAGA Republicans in office as he heads into the general election in November, where he expects to win back the White House.
Last month, Trump endorsed Michael Whatley and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to replace leadership in the Republican National Committee. Lara has since floated the idea of using RNC funds to help pay Trump's growing legal expenses if she is elected.
MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene recently told a group of Trump supporters in New Hampshire that MAGA aims to "eradicate" Republicans that don't support Trump and his policies.
Trump echoed a similar sentiment during a recent rally in Virginia, where he said moderate Republicans are "no longer welcome" in the party because "we are 100% MAGA now!"
Cover photo: Collage: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jason Connolly / AFP