Lauren Boebert gets huge endorsement from the MAGA king himself: Donald Trump

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) as she fights to get re-elected to represent a new Colorado district. © Collage: Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jason Connolly / AFP

MAGA in da House!

On Saturday, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to shout out a number of MAGA candidates running for election across the country, including Boebert, who he gave a "complete and total" endorsement to.

He praised Boebert for being "a proven conservative and effective leader," for fighting to impeach President Joe Biden, her staunch views on immigration, her defense of the Second Amendment, and her ability to "stand up to the radical Democrats who want to destroy our beautiful country."

His endorsement comes after Boebert announced in December she will be jumping ship from Colorado's 3rd District, which she has represented in Congress since 2021, for the more conservative 4th.

She has also been desperately trying to fix her public image, as she's been at the center of multiple personal scandals since last year. The most infamous was in September, when she and a date were kicked out of a musical for their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.

Nonetheless, as a proud self-described MAGA Republican, Boebert is the perfect fit for Trump's vision of American politics if he wins re-election.