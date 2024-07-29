Biden unveils his plan for major Supreme Court reforms

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Monday announced his plan for urgent reforms to the conservative-dominated Supreme Court, in a bold but long-shot move to make a big mark in his last six months in power.

The White House said Biden was calling for a constitutional amendment to reverse the Supreme Court's recent ruling backing Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity.



The 81-year-old is also putting forward term limits for Supreme Court justices, who currently serve for life, following shock rulings such as the repeal of the nationwide right to abortion.

Biden, who will further unveil the plans in a speech in Austin, Texas later Monday, will in addition seek an enforceable ethics code after a string of scandals.

He had confirmed the push for reforms during an Oval Office address last week outlining his priorities after deciding to drop out of the 2024 election, though the plans have almost no hope of getting through a deeply divided Congress.

"This nation was founded on a simple yet profound principle: No one is above the law. Not the president of the United States. Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. No one," Biden said in an opinion piece published Monday in the Washington Post.

"What is happening now is not normal, and it undermines the public's confidence in the court's decisions, including those impacting personal freedoms. We now stand in a breach."