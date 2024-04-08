Biden unveils student debt plans to woo young voters

Washington DC - President Joe Biden unveiled new plans Monday to reduce student loan debt for millions of Americans, in a fresh bid to win over young voters who will be crucial in November's presidential election .

President Joe Biden smiles for the crowd after speaking about student loan debt relief at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The Democrat's proposals come after his initial, bigger ambitions to cancel several hundred billion dollars of debt were struck down by the conservative-dominated US Supreme Court in June.



"The plans, if implemented, would provide debt relief to over 30 million Americans," the White House said in a statement ahead of a speech by Biden in Madison, Wisconsin.

These plans would wipe out accrued interest for 23 million borrowers, cancel all student debt for four million others, and give at least $5,000 in debt relief to over 10 million borrowers, it said.

"It means breathing room, it means freedom from feeling like your student loan bills compete with basic needs, like grocery or health care," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told reporters.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that Biden would

use every tool available" to cancel student debt "no matter how many times Republican elected officials tried to stand in his way."

The new plans were "entirely consistent" with the court decision last year, which the White House had studied "carefully," a senior administration official said.