Biden urges Congress to prove Putin wrong amid GOP's Ukraine aid obstruction

Washington DC - President Joe Biden warned that Russia was banking on the US abandoning Ukraine as he promised President Volodymyr Zelensky he would support Kyiv despite Republicans blocking new military aid.

US President Joe Biden (r.) warned that stopping aid to Ukraine would play into the hands of Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin. © REUTERS

Standing alongside Biden at a press conference at the White House, Zelensky pledged for his part that Ukraine would keep fighting and said it would be "insane" for Kyiv to give up any territory to secure a peace deal.



Russian President Vladimir Putin "is banking on the United States failing to deliver for Ukraine. We must, we must, we must prove him wrong," said Biden. He said letting Ukraine lose would embolden Putin "and would-be aggressors everywhere."

Biden stressed that he would "not walk away from Ukraine," adding that the US would "continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can."

But just how long the Biden administration can keep doing so is under question. Republicans in Congress refuse to pass $60 billion in fresh Ukraine aid if Democrats don't agree to major immigration reforms.

Zelensky, who spent the morning talking to Republicans and Democrats in Congress, signaled cautious optimism that the stalled US aid flow will restart.

"I got the signals. They were more than positive. But we know that we have to separate words and particular results," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also dismissed suggestions he could concede territory taken by Russia since its February 2022 invasion to move any ceasefire closer.



"That's insane, to be honest," he said, before setting out plans to use Western aid to achieve air superiority over Ukraine and to attack Russian naval assets in 2024.