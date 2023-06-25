Biden vows to fight Republicans' "extreme" anti-abortion agenda one year after fall of Roe v. Wade

Washington DC - A year after the US Supreme Court scrapped the constitutional right to abortion in the United States, President Joe Biden on Saturday vowed to fight against the "extreme and dangerous" effort by Republicans to curb access to the procedure nationwide.

US President Joe Biden affirmed his support for reproductive freedom on the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. © Collage: REUTERS

The high court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling passed the regulation of abortion back to individual states – some of which have since moved to drastically restrict the procedure.



"State bans are just the beginning," Biden said in a statement on the anniversary of the ruling. "Their agenda is extreme, dangerous, and out-of-step with the vast majority of Americans."

Pro- and anti-abortion groups were holding rival events in the American capital on Saturday, and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the health care "crisis" regarding reproductive rights in a speech in the southern state of North Carolina.

Some 20 states, mostly in the South and Midwest, have prohibited abortion outright or severely restricted access while others, mainly on the coasts, have moved to protect it.

The closure of abortion clinics in about a dozen states has forced tens of thousands of women to travel elsewhere to terminate a pregnancy.

Biden also warned that Republicans were working to enact a nationwide abortion ban.

"Congressional Republicans want to ban abortion nationwide, but go beyond that, by taking FDA-approved medication for terminating a pregnancy, off the market, and make it harder to obtain contraception," the president said, referring to the Food and Drug Administration.