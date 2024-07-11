President Joe Biden holds press conference in latest attempt to assuage campaign fears

Washington DC - President Joe Biden , amid an increasing cacophony of calls to drop out of the presidential race, hosted a major televised and live-streamed press conference on Thursday night.

President Joe Biden, amid an increasing cacophony of calls to drop out of the presidential race, hosted a major televised and live-streamed press conference on Thursday night. © Screenshot/YouTube/The White House

After a disastrous debate performance against Republican candidate Donald Trump that brought the 81-year-old's mental and physical competency into question, Biden's insistence that he is fit and ready to run again in November has been met with skepticism from both ends of the political spectrum.

During his latest speech, the president covered a variety of hot topics such as the recent NATO meeting and the ongoing Israel-Gaza peace talks.

After assuring the gathered press representative that "we're making progress" on the Gaza deal, Biden accused Trump of lacking commitment to the defense of NATO nations.

"My predecessor has made it clear he has no commitment to NATO," he said.

"He's made it clear that he would feel no obligation to honor Article 5," Biden told a news conference, referring to joint defense pact."

He later alleged that US allies had told him that another Trump presidency would be a "disaster."

According to Biden, who accidentally called Vice President Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump" after becoming apparently flustered when a Reuters reporter asked him if he was competent enough to continue in the running.



He followed this mistake by defiantly proclaiming, "I think I'm the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once, and I will beat him again," adding that he is "not in this for my legacy" but rather to "complete the job I started."

He followed this by admitting that Vice President Harris was indeed "qualified to be president."



This flub comes after he got the names of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin mixed up at the NATO conference earlier on Thursday, a mistake he defended in a question from the American Foreign Press.

The press relentlessly skewered President Biden in the questions portion of the night, which may have actually been the main point of the press conference.