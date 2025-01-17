Biden warns of threats to "fragile" democracy in final interview as president

President Joe Biden warned in an interview against the dangerous erosion of the fundamental guardrails protecting an increasingly "fragile" American democracy.

Washington DC - In his final interview as president, Joe Biden warned Thursday against the dangerous erosion of the fundamental guardrails protecting an increasingly "fragile" American democracy.

President Joe Biden warned of the dangers to democracy under Donald Trump's upcoming second administration in his final Oval Office interview. © REUTERS A day after urging Americans to stand firm against an "oligarchy" forming under Donald Trump, Biden highlighted the specific threat posed by a cowed Supreme Court and Congress unable to keep an autocratic presidency in check.

Biden, in a recorded interview with MSNBC – his last before leaving office on Monday – also revealed details of his conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the situation in Ukraine. "I really am concerned about how fragile democracy is," Biden said. "I really think we're in an inflection point in history here where, unrelated to any particular leader, things are going to change drastically." Donald Trump Trump is reportedly swimming in money as wealthy donors line up to pay tribute "So I guess what I'm worried about is that the thing that keeps it on track are the guardrails, that there's a Supreme Court that's independent," Biden said, and a Congress where you "speak your mind but you're held accountable to basic standards." He said the president may be the "top dog," but "you can't dictate everything."

Biden discusses Israel and Gaza

President Joe Biden (r.) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 25, 2024. © REUTERS Biden said he did not have any recent discussions with Trump about the negotiations that led to the Gaza ceasefire deal, for which the incoming president has sought to take credit. As for Netanyahu, Biden – who continues to send weapons to Israel over a year into the Gaza genocide – said he still considers him a "friend," although "we don't agree on a whole lot lately." Biden recounted one of his early conversations with Netanyahu – who is wanted on an International Criminal Court warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity – after the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas. Donald Trump Has Trump given Vivek Ramaswamy the nod to take over JD Vance's Senate seat? "I told them we were going to help, but Bibi, I said, you can't be carpet-bombing in these communities." "And he said to me: 'Well you did it... You carpet-bombed Berlin. You dropped a nuclear weapon. You killed thousands of people because you had to in order to win a war,'" Biden recounted. Biden said he also kept reminding Netanyahu "that he has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns of a large group of people called Palestinians who have no place to live independently."

Biden talks Russia and Ukraine

President Joe Biden (r.) embraces Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as they visit the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv to pay tribute to killed Ukrainian soldiers on February 20, 2023. © REUTERS Touching on the conflict in Ukraine, Biden said Russia has suffered more than 670,000 wounded or dead since the invasion. "They're losing big time too," he said. "It doesn't mean they're going to lose everything but it means they're not going to be able to have the kind of win (Russian leader Vladimir Putin) thought." Putin wants to "reestablish the old Warsaw Pact," Biden said. "I can't let that happen." Biden also said he was not concerned about his safety when he made his visit to Ukraine. The Secret Service were "very unhappy," he said, "but I didn't think that Putin would dare to take out an American president." Biden, who dropped his reelection bid after a disastrous debate performance against Trump, also reflected briefly on his political failings. "Ironically, I almost spent too much time on the policy and not enough time on the politics," he said. The hour-long sit-down interview with MSNBC was one of just a handful Biden gave to the media during his four years as president.