Biden's huge decision on 2024 run is reportedly set to be announced!

Washington DC - President Joe Biden reportedly could announce as early as next week that he will run for re-election in 2024, paving the way for the possibility of a repeat showdown with Donald Trump .

Unnamed Biden aides told the Washington Post and New York Times on Thursday that the announcement could come by video on Tuesday, although they cautioned a delay was possible.



In another sign that campaign plans are ramping up, Biden has invited campaign donors to Washington for the end of next week, the Times said.

The Democrat has repeatedly signalled that he would like to run for a second term. Recently, on the sidelines of his trip to Ireland, he delivered the clearest statement of his intent to date, saying: "We'll announce it relatively soon."

Given his advanced age, however, there are reservations even in Biden's own party about whether he would be the best candidate.

By the next presidential election in 2024, Biden would be 81 years old, and 82 by the start of a second term.

But if Biden officially enters the race as expected, he will face off with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson for the Democratic nomination.