Marianne Williamson officially enters the 2024 race for president
Washington DC - President Joe Biden has officially received his first party rival should he enter the race for the White House once again.
After confirming her run last week, self-help author Marianne Williamson officially announced her bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday, becoming the first Democrat to step into the ring.
"I, as of today, am a candidate for the office of President of the United States," she said at an event at Union Station in Washington DC.
She took a swipe at current leaders in Washington.
"It’s not like we don’t have the solutions," she said. "There are people in this town who have the solutions. There are people all over this country who have the solutions, but the people who are in power do not have the solutions or do not deeply support the solutions and people who do have the solutions do not have the power."
"We are upset about this country, we're worried about this country," she added. "It is our job to create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful, that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear."
The 70-year-old also ran as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 but dropped out before the party's primaries due to poor poll numbers.
"I have run for president before," she told the crowd on Saturday. "I am not naive."
Her chances this time around are considered slim.
Will Joe Biden run for president again in 2024?
President Biden has not yet officially announced his intention to run again in the 2024 presidential election.
However, the 80-year-old has declared his intention of running again in the past and will likely throw his hat into the ring soon.
He is expected to have no significant competition within his party.
Biden is currently embroiled in a scandal containing classified documents from his time as vice president found in his home and office, a similar predicament to one former president Donald Trump also finds himself in.
The Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to look into Biden's case.
In the Republican race for president, both Trump and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley have announced their campaigns.
