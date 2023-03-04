Marianne Williamson officially enters the 2024 race for president

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has officially received his first party rival should he enter the race for the White House once again .

Marriane Williamson announced her candidacy for president at Union Station on Saturday in Washington DC. © NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After confirming her run last week, self-help author Marianne Williamson officially announced her bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday, becoming the first Democrat to step into the ring.

"I, as of today, am a candidate for the office of President of the United States," she said at an event at Union Station in Washington DC.

She took a swipe at current leaders in Washington.

"It’s not like we don’t have the solutions," she said. "There are people in this town who have the solutions. There are people all over this country who have the solutions, but the people who are in power do not have the solutions or do not deeply support the solutions and people who do have the solutions do not have the power."

"We are upset about this country, we're worried about this country," she added. "It is our job to create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful, that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear."

The 70-year-old also ran as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 but dropped out before the party's primaries due to poor poll numbers.

"I have run for president before," she told the crowd on Saturday. "I am not naive."

Her chances this time around are considered slim.