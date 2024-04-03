Biden's Ramadan event sees Gaza protest by Palestinian-American doctor

Washington DC - A Palestinian-American doctor said he walked out of a Ramadan event with President Joe Biden at the White House to show solidarity with the people of Gaza against Israel's offensive.

Thaer Ahmad, who traveled to Gaza earlier this year, told CNN he left the meeting between Biden and members of the Muslim community on Tuesday in protest at US "rhetoric" supporting Israel.

"I let him know that I am from a community that's reeling. We are grieving. Our heart is broken for what's been taking place over the last six months," Ahmad, an emergency doctor from Chicago, said he told the president.

He said he then "let him know that out of respect for my community, out of respect for all of the people who have suffered, who have been killed in the process, I need to walk out of the meeting."

Biden "actually said that he understood," he added.

The White House said on Wednesday that Biden respected the doctor's stance.

"The president respects any American's right to peacefully protest," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing. "He understands that this is a painful moment for many Americans."