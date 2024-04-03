Biden responds to Israeli killing of food aid workers in Gaza: "I am outraged"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden voiced criticism of Israel Tuesday following a strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza , saying it has not done enough to protect such workers.

President Joe Biden said he is "outraged and heartbroken" over Israel's killing of seven food aid workers with the US-based non-profit World Central Kitchen. © REUTERS

"Incidents like yesterday's simply should not happen. Israel has also not done enough to protect civilians," Biden said in a statement.



Biden said he was "outraged and heartbroken" by this week's killing of the World Central Kitchen workers, adding that distributing aid in the Palestinian territory has been difficult "because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians."

In his statement, Biden said Israel's investigation of the strike "must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public."

Biden and other US officials have expressed growing frustration with Israel as it continues its unrelenting assault on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 32,900 Palestinians and left millions vulnerable to famine and starvation.

Nevertheless, the administration continues to provide military and diplomatic support to Israel, which has illegally occupied Palestine for decades.