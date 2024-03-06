Jason who? Joe Biden loses American Samoa primary on Super Tuesday

Pago Pago, American Samoa - President Joe Biden 's impending coronation as the 2024 Democratic candidate was interrupted – slightly – on Super Tuesday when a little-known businessman claimed victory in American Samoa.

Businessman Jason Palmer (r.) triumphed over President Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary in American Samoa. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Palmer for President

Jason Palmer beat the incumbent and runaway favorite in the tiny Pacific Ocean territory's caucus, securing a majority there even if most Americans are unaware of who he is.



Of the 91 votes cast, Palmer scooped 51, against Biden's 40, the local party said.

"Honored to announce my victory in the American Samoa presidential primary," Palmer said on Facebook.

"Thank you to the incredible community for your support. This win is a testament to the power of our voices. Together, we can rebuild the American Dream and shape a brighter future for all."

Residents of US territories can vote in primaries but are not represented in the Electoral College system that ultimately decides who wins the White House in the general election.