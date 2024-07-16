Joe Biden gets defensive about mental acuity and Trump rhetoric in NBC interview

Washington DC - President Joe Biden defended both his "mental acuity" and his rhetoric about Donald Trump Monday, in a second TV interview aimed at ending calls for him to quit his reelection bid following a disastrous debate.

In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt (l.), President Joe Biden fended off questions about his age and his rhetoric about Republican rival Donald Trump. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 81-year-old delivered an often combative defense of his mental and physical fitness for office during the one-on-one with NBC, which nevertheless featured some of the word salads that have worried Democrats.



"I'm old," Biden told host Lester Holt in the interview at the White House. "But I'm only three years older than Trump, number one. And number two, my mental acuity has been pretty damn good."

He added: "I understand why people say, 'God, he's 81 years old. Whoa. What's he going to be when he's 83 years old, 84 years?' It's a legitimate question to ask."

Biden's interview was the latest attempt by the White House to assuage growing fears over the Democrat's age and mental state following the dismal debate performance on June 27.

The sit-down was announced last week, before the Saturday's assassination attempt on Trump, which inevitably became a key subject of the interview.

Biden told Holt he was wrong when he recently told donors it was "time to put Trump in the bullseye" of his election campaign.

"It was a mistake to use the word," Biden said when asked if he had gone too far with his rhetoric. "I meant focus on him, focus on what he's doing."

Although he has since called for "cooling down" of the temperature in politics, Biden doubled down on what he said was the need to "talk about the threat to democracy" posed by former president Trump.



"Look, I'm not the guy that said 'I want to be a dictator on Day One'," he said, referring to remarks by Trump that alarmed many people.