Joe Biden slams Lauren Boebert ahead of visit to Colorado
Washington DC - President Joe Biden will soon be making a trip to Colorado to speak on Bidenomics, and he plans to criticize Representative Lauren Boebert, whose district he will be visiting.
According to The Colorado Sun, Biden will attend a campaign fundraiser event near Denver on Tuesday and then visit the CS Wind factory in Pueblo on Wednesday to deliver a speech on Bidenomics.
The visit was originally slated for October before being postponed due to the Israel-Gaza war.
Pueblo is located in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, which Boebert represents, and Biden recently criticized Boebert for her opposition to his Inflation Reduction Act.
In a press release last month, the White House stated that during his speech, the president would "highlight how Bidenomics is driving record investments in Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's district."
The release further bashed her lack of support for his policies, noting, "But if extreme Congressional Republicans like Representative Boebert had their way, Colorado would lose out on billions of dollars of those investments, jobs, and opportunities."
Lauren Boebert has led efforts to impeach Joe Biden
Boebert, who once said she was "led by the spirit of God" to submit a resolution to impeach Biden, is running for re-election in 2024 in what is expected to be a tight race.
Her campaign has been plagued with media scandals in recent months, most notably when she was kicked out of a Beetlejuice performance and caught on video vaping and groping her date back in September.
Boebert's biggest challenge to her re-election bid is Democratic candidate Adam Frisch who has managed to garner millions in fundraising amounts over the last two quarterly filing cycles, far exceeding Boebert's raised amounts.
Cover photo: Collage: Rod LAMKEY / AFP / POOL & Brendan Smialowski / AFP