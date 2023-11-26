Joe Biden slams Lauren Boebert ahead of visit to Colorado

Washington DC - President Joe Biden will soon be making a trip to Colorado to speak on Bidenomics, and he plans to criticize Representative Lauren Boebert , whose district he will be visiting.

President Joe Biden will be visiting Denver this week, where he seemingly plans to criticize Representative Lauren Boebert. © Collage: Rod LAMKEY / AFP / POOL & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to The Colorado Sun, Biden will attend a campaign fundraiser event near Denver on Tuesday and then visit the CS Wind factory in Pueblo on Wednesday to deliver a speech on Bidenomics.

The visit was originally slated for October before being postponed due to the Israel-Gaza war.

Pueblo is located in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, which Boebert represents, and Biden recently criticized Boebert for her opposition to his Inflation Reduction Act.

In a press release last month, the White House stated that during his speech, the president would "highlight how Bidenomics is driving record investments in Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's district."

The release further bashed her lack of support for his policies, noting, "But if extreme Congressional Republicans like Representative Boebert had their way, Colorado would lose out on billions of dollars of those investments, jobs, and opportunities."