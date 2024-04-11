Julian Assange gets boost in extradition fight as Joe Biden makes "encouraging" comment

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has said the US is "considering" dropping the prosecution of Julian Assange, as supporters of the WikiLeaks founder mark the fifth anniversary of him being held in prison in London.

Assange faces prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, after the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.



He is embroiled in a lengthy legal battle to avoid being extradited.

Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday: "We're considering it," when asked about a request from the Australian government to drop the prosecution.

Assange was taken to Belmarsh prison in London five years ago, after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy, where he stayed while fighting being taken to the US. His lawyers say his life would be at risk if he were extradited.

Events will be held around the world on Thursday as Assange's family and supporters continue to campaign for his release.