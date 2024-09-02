Kamala Harris and Biden to make first joint campaign appearance for Labor Day

Washington DC - Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden hit the campaign trail together for the first time Monday, in a public display of unity after she replaced him as candidate and revived Democratic election hopes.

US President Joe Biden (l.) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (r.) wave to members of the audience after speaking at a campaign rally at Girard College on May 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. © Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

To mark the Labor Day holiday, the pair were set to attend an event with union members in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Biden (81) bowed out of the presidential race in late July under mounting pressure after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

His rapid endorsement of Vice President Harris (59) saw her shore up party support and she became the formal Democratic nominee just weeks later.

Riding a wave of fresh enthusiasm, she has held packed rallies in key swing states across the country and raked in cash donations for the final two-month stretch of the campaign.

Polls show her entry improving the party's chances at defeating Republican Trump – but with the race still neck and neck.

Before her event with Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Harris spoke to another union crowd in Detroit, Michigan, seeking to boost support from working-class voters that Trump claims as his base.

Flanked by leaders of the national teachers and autoworkers unions, Harris told the Detroit crowd that Trump "intends to pull us back, including back to a time before workers had the freedom to organize."

"We're not going back!" the crowd chanted, using one of her campaign slogans.

Trump took the weekend off from campaigning and did not have public events scheduled Monday.

"For a candidate that claims to be rallying the support of workers, why is Donald Trump M.I.A. on Labor Day?" the Harris campaign needled in a statement.

The Republican, in a post on his Truth Social platform, touted his first-term economic record and accused Harris and Biden of having "undone all of that."