President Biden's 2024 budget looks to protect Social Security and workers' rights

Washington DC - President Joe Biden released his $6.8 trillion budget proposal for 2024, and while it looks to reduce the national deficit by trillions, some politicians have already slammed the proposal.

Biden unveiled his 2024 budget proposal, and not everyone's on board. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Despite many Republicans' asks to scale back government spending, the White House unveiled Biden's proposed $6.8 trillion budget that looks to increase military spending by $886 billion and increase funding of new social programs, while imposing roughly $5 trillion in tax hikes over a decade.

The proposed tax increases would affect high-profiting corporations and Americans in the top 1.8% of income-earners who make over $400,000 a year.

"This Budget closes tax loopholes for the wealthy and cracks down on tax cheats, and it once again ensures that no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay a penny more in new taxes, period," Biden said.

In the budget's introduction, Biden called the proposed 2024 budget a "blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America in a fiscally responsible way that leaves no one behind. The Budget continues lowering costs for families – with new measures to expand health coverage, cap prescription drug costs, invest in quality child care, build affordable housing, reduce home energy bills, make college more affordable, and more."

In addition, Biden said his budget "protects and strengthens Social Security and Medicare – lifelines that tens of millions of seniors have paid into their whole lives with every paycheck so they can retire with dignity."

The proposed budget would provide an additional $1.4 billion to the Social Security Administration.