Could Harris's abortion advocacy be an election game changer?

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris had established herself as the administration's leading advocate of abortion rights long before President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election.

Now, Democrats are hoping that will help tip the scales in November's election.



"We'll stop Donald Trump's extreme abortin bans because we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies and not have the government tell them what to do," Harris, her party's presumptive nominee, thundered in front of a crowd in Milwaukee this week.

Two years after Trump-appointed judges helped overturn the national right to abortion, a passionate defender of reproductive freedoms at the top of the Democratic ticket could help mobilize more progressives in a tight race expected to hinge on turnout.

From investigating anti-abortion activists accused of deceptive practices as California's attorney general to grilling conservative Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, to becoming the first VP to visit an abortion clinic this spring, Harris's bona fides on abortion rights are unquestionable.