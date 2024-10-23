Eminem shades Trump during Harris rally as Obama drops Lose Yourself bars

Detroit, Michigan - Rapper Eminem recently joined Barack Obama at a rally for Kamala Harris in his home city, and the two had some harsh words for Donald Trump .

Barack Obama (l.) and rapper Eminem (r.) recently held a campaign rally in support of Kamala Harris in Detroit, and mocked Republican rival Donald Trump. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Slim Shady took the stage at the Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit, where he gave a brief address arguing that Trump is against free speech.

"It's important to use your voice," the rapper stated. "I'm encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

"I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions," he continued.

"And I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, of what people will do if you make your opinion known."

While Em didn't mention Trump by name, the former president has been known to use the term "retribution" while speaking about his plans for his presidency.

"I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld," he added before bringing out former President Obama to the stage.