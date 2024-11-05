Harris and Trump make final pitches to voters on election eve

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump made their final case Monday in the hours before Election Day, when voters will either choose America's first woman president or hand the Republican a comeback likely to rattle the world.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. © REUTERS

With polls showing a dead heat, Trump promised to lead the US to "new heights of glory" while Harris said the "momentum is on our side," as the rivals held their last rallies of the 2024 race in crucial battleground states.

The Democratic vice president finished in Philadelphia in the must-win state of Pennsylvania, with a rally on the steps immortalized by the boxing movie Rocky.

"This could be one of the closest races in history – every single vote matters," said Harris, who was joined by celebrities including Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

She also referenced the film, telling thousands of supporters that "here at these famous steps" she was paying "tribute to those who start as the underdog and climb to victory."

Harris (60) has repeatedly said she is the underdog, having only joined the race three months ago after President Joe Biden dropped out. But she insisted she would win.

Former president Trump brought several family members – with the conspicuous absence of his wife Melania – up on stage at his closing rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

There, as in an earlier swing through North Carolina and Pennsylvania, his speech bristled with dark rhetoric.

"With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America – indeed, the world – to new heights of glory," he told the crowd, as the clocks ticked over into Tuesday.