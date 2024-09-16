Harris campaign trolls Trump with Taylor Swift lyrics after "hate" post

Washington DC - Kamala Harris and her campaign have been trolling Donald Trump with Taylor Swift lyrics after the former president publicly declared that he "hates" the pop star.

On Sunday, campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitikia shared a statement titled "Trump's Bad Week (Taylor’s Version)," which was riddled with references to Swift's songs, lyrics, and albums.

"We're pretty sure it's Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump's week has him Down Bad," the campaign wrote. "Mr Not-at-all-Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems."

"Call It What You Want, but It's Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

The campaign described Trump's performance during his recent debate with Harris as "seething, unhinged, [and] incoherent," which his allies have been unable to "Shake It Off as the Bad Blood between Trump, his running mate, and his party boils."

They also accused the former president of "acting like nothing is Better Than Revenge."

The statement comes after Trump, clearly still upset that Swift endorsed Harris last week, shared a post on Truth Social with a shocking message: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"