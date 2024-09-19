Harris endorsed by over 100 ex-Republican officials who argue Trump is "unfit to serve"

Washington DC - Over 100 former Republican officials recently endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for president, as they believe Donald Trump presents a danger to the country.

On Wednesday, the group, which consists of former national security and foreign policy officials who have worked under either former President Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Trump himself, announced their support for Harris in a joint letter.

"We firmly oppose the election of Donald Trump," the letter states.

"As President, he promoted daily chaos in government, praised our enemies and undermined our allies, politicized the military and disparaged our veterans, prioritized his personal interest above American interests, and betrayed our values, democracy, and this country’s founding documents.

"In our view, by inciting the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and defending those who committed it, he has violated his oath of office and brought danger to our country," they added.

The former officials went on to praise Harris' support for her respect for democracy and the military, her support for NATO and Israel, her vow to compete with China, and her commitment to "restore a measure of bipartisanship" in US politics.