Kamala Harris takes new polling lead over Trump in three key swing states

New York, New York - Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in three crucial battleground states, according to new polls published Saturday, apparently eroding the advantage the former president has enjoyed there over the past year.

Vice President and 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris attends a campaign event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus © REUTERS

The polls of likely voters by The New York Times and Siena College showed Democratic presidential candidate Harris leading her Republican rival Trump by an identical 50% to 46% margin in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



Under the US electoral college voting system, those three populous Midwestern states are considered key to victory for either party.

Harris' apparent lead is within the polls' average margin of error of 4.5 points.

Nevertheless, the polls show a shift compared to previous surveys in those states which for nearly a year had shown Trump either tied with or slightly leading Democratic President Joe Biden.

Biden dropped out of the White House race last month and endorsed Harris instead.

The polling also showed that voters still prefer Trump on the issues of the economy and immigration, though Harris had a 24-point advantage when voters were asked whom they trust on the question of abortion.