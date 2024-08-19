JD Vance compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in latest outrageous interview

Washington DC - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance took his attacks against Kamala Harris to an all-new low by comparing the Democrat to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

JD Vance compared Vice President Kamala Harris to infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in a Fox News interview. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Adam Bettcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Vance told host Shannon Bream that letting Harris decide the US' inflation policy would be "like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy."

"She is more of the same," he continued. "It is doubling down on the failed policies of the Harris administration, and to give Harris a promotion, rather than fire her, which I think most Americans are going to do on November [5]."

The bizarre attempt at a joke comes a week after internet sleuths discovered that Vance's boss, Donald Trump, was flying around in a private jet that used to belong to Epstein, after his own plane broke down in Montana.

Though Trump and Epstein were once close friends, the Trump campaign insisted they had "no idea" the borrowed plane belonged to Epstein.

Vance also argued that polls, many of which show Harris ahead of Trump, are designed "to drive down Republican turnout and to create dissension and conflict with Republican voters."