Newsom mocks Trump admin as Noem goes viral for confronting man in chicken suit
Portland, Oregon - California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on social media as clips surfaced of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confronting a man in a chicken suit.
"We found the Portland war zone, Pete!" Newsom's Press Office wrote in all-caps on X alongside a widely-shared video showing people in funny costumes dancing in front of federal agents in Portland.
One person is pictured in a costume depicting "Barney," the famous purple dinosaur, while others are dressed up as frogs, capybaras, unicorns, and other adorable creatures.
"In Portland, it's unbelievable what's going on," President Donald Trump's voice can be heard over the video.
"The destruction of the city!"
In another post, Newsom simply stated "Portland's war zone" in all caps and shared a photograph of protestors peacefully standing by the side of the road in Portland.
The posts follow a trend by the governor of using memes and jokes to troll MAGA politicians and commentators, even Trump himself, on social media.
Kristi Noem praised by MAGA for confronting man in a chicken suit
Noem also found herself in the headlines as MAGA commentators fawned over a bizarre clip of her confronting a man in a chicken suit on the streets of Portland, all while surrounded by cameras and law enforcement officials.
"DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stares down army of Antifa and a guy in a chicken suit from the rooftop of the ICE facility here in Portland," far-right commentator Benny Johnson wrote on X.
"Hey! Guy in the chicken suit!" Noem can be heard saying in the clip.
"You can do better. Too bad they are uneducated and ill-informed."
The image shared by Newsom in his "Portland's war zone" post showed the man calmly leaning against a fence amid the protesters, proudly sporting a yellow chicken costume.
Over recent weeks, Trump has stepped up his attacks on Portland and other Democrat-run cities such as Chicago, and has even threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act against Illinois.
Cover photo: Collage: JP Yim / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & AFP/Mathieu Lewis-Rolland