Kamala Harris comes out with first public message since conceding election

Washington DC - Vice President Kamala Harris told supporters the "fight's not over" in her first public message since conceding her 2024 election loss.

Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly considering another run for office after her 2024 election loss. © REUTERS

"I know this is an uncertain time. I'm clear-eyed about that. I know you're clear-eyed about it, and it feels heavy," Harris told supporters, as reported by ABC News, adding that the "fight for the ideals of our nation" is "not over."

"I just have to remind you: Don't you ever let anyone take your power from you. You have the same power that you had before November 5, and you have the same purpose that you did, and you have the same ability to engage and inspire," the former presidential candidate continued.

"So don't ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you."

Harris' remarks came during a Tuesday call after a meeting with her campaign's finance committee. She said her team raised $1.4 billion from nearly 8 million donors.

Despite the massive fundraising, the Democratic nominee lost the 2024 White House race in a landslide victory for Republican Donald Trump.

Harris' campaign has been criticized for failing to speak adequately to urgent crises of poverty, systemic racism, and militarism impacting many elements of the Democratic Party base. The candidate cozied up to Republicans while declining to outline any significant policy differences from current President Joe Biden.