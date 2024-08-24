Kamala Harris' DNC speech drew far more viewers than Donald Trump's RNC speech

Chicago, Illinois - Kamala Harris ' big speech to close out the Democratic National Convention attracted millions of more viewers than her rival Donald Trump 's closing speech at the Republican National Convention last month.

According to a recent report from Nielson, an organization that analyzes audience data across various media platforms, the final night of the DNC, which aired on 15 television networks on Thursday, reined in an estimated 26.2 million viewers.

Harris' closed the night out by accepting the party's nomination, and gave a speech that pulled in an average of 28.9 million viewers.

The four-day event overall averaged 21.8 million viewers, scoring far better ratings than the RNC, which was held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18.

The final night of the RNC brought in an estimated 25.38 million viewers, and overall, the event averaged 18.9 million viewers.

Trump's closing speech, which was his first major address after surviving an assassination attempt at his July 13 campaign rally in Pennsylvania, pulled in an average of 28.4 million viewers – over half a million less than Harris' average.