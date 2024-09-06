Kamala Harris dominates Donald Trump with massive August fundraising haul

Washington DC - Kamala Harris reportedly managed to bring in nearly triple the fundraising amount as her rival Donald Trump in the month of August.

Kamala Harris' campaign recently reported that they managed to raise over $300 million in August, nearly tripling the amount raised by Donald Trump. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an email sent to supporters on Thursday, Harris' campaign announced that they raised a staggering $361 million in August, which they described as the "best grassroots fundraising month in presidential history."

The impressive haul is nearly that of Trump's campaign, which pulled in $130 million, according to The New York Times.

Harris also has far more cash on hand, as she reported having $404 million, compared to Trump's $295 million

August was Harris' first full month as the Democratic presidential candidate after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, and passed the torch to his vice president.

The month saw her score a handful of big endorsements in recent weeks, headlined the party's national convention which brought in over $80 million, gave her first major interview alongside her running mate Tim Walz, and gained massive boosts in national polling.